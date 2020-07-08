All apartments in Southlake
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:20 PM

109 Swallow Ct

109 Swallow Court · No Longer Available
Location

109 Swallow Court, Southlake, TX 76092
Myers Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7daacec012 ----
Exceptional floorplan! Meticulously maintained home located in a culdesac in Myers Meadows, backing to a greenbelt, with easy access to playground. Huge master suite with fireplace includes sitting area & updated spa-like bathroom. Amazing custom closet system. Hardwoods through much of downstairs. Office incl built in desk and cabinetry with bookshelves. Kitchen well designed for today\'s cook! Family room with built ins and brick fireplace that offers great views to lush outdoors, pergola and decking. Upstairs you\'ll find a large, open game room. Two good sized bedrooms with jack-n-jill bathroom. Separate bedroom with own bath. Another room ideal for exercise, hobbies. Back staircase. Fridge, washer and dry stay. To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935 and follow instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST

Disposal
Granite Countertops
Pets Allowed
Stainless Appliances
W & D Connection
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Swallow Ct have any available units?
109 Swallow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 109 Swallow Ct have?
Some of 109 Swallow Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Swallow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
109 Swallow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Swallow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Swallow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 109 Swallow Ct offer parking?
No, 109 Swallow Ct does not offer parking.
Does 109 Swallow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Swallow Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Swallow Ct have a pool?
No, 109 Swallow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 109 Swallow Ct have accessible units?
No, 109 Swallow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Swallow Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Swallow Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Swallow Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 Swallow Ct has units with air conditioning.

