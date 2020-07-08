109 Swallow Ct

Amenities

Exceptional floorplan! Meticulously maintained home located in a culdesac in Myers Meadows, backing to a greenbelt, with easy access to playground. Huge master suite with fireplace includes sitting area & updated spa-like bathroom. Amazing custom closet system. Hardwoods through much of downstairs. Office incl built in desk and cabinetry with bookshelves. Kitchen well designed for today\'s cook! Family room with built ins and brick fireplace that offers great views to lush outdoors, pergola and decking. Upstairs you\'ll find a large, open game room. Two good sized bedrooms with jack-n-jill bathroom. Separate bedroom with own bath. Another room ideal for exercise, hobbies. Back staircase. Fridge, washer and dry stay. To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935 and follow instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST



