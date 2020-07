Amenities

Fabulous single story home located in CISD is only minutes away from hospital, shopping, food, and DFW airport. The home has been recently painted and updated throughout. Split floor plan creating privacy for everyone. This little gem sits on a huge corner lot with a great pool and covered patio. The beautifully landscaped yard has a storage building as well.