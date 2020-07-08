101 Belmont Place Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous 4-2.5-3 in Southlake, Carroll ISD! NEW CARPET! Grand entry, spacious rooms, custom cabinetry, lovely pool with spa and so much more! Two oversized family rooms, gas start fireplace, formal dining that can seat multiple guests comfortably, gourmet kitchen w beautiful granite counters, commercial gas stove, stainless appliances, butler's pantry and an abundance of cabinet space. Relax in the huge 18x17 master suite with private luxurious bath, heated floors and his-hers walk-in closets. Split bedroom floor plan, custom paint colors, decorative fixtures, fantastic study, wonderful pool w attached spa, sprinkler system, pergola & more! *Professional pool service included!