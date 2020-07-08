All apartments in Southlake
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:27 AM

101 Belmont Place Circle

101 Belmont Place Circle · No Longer Available
Location

101 Belmont Place Circle, Southlake, TX 76092
Chapel Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 4-2.5-3 in Southlake, Carroll ISD! NEW CARPET! Grand entry, spacious rooms, custom cabinetry, lovely pool with spa and so much more! Two oversized family rooms, gas start fireplace, formal dining that can seat multiple guests comfortably, gourmet kitchen w beautiful granite counters, commercial gas stove, stainless appliances, butler's pantry and an abundance of cabinet space. Relax in the huge 18x17 master suite with private luxurious bath, heated floors and his-hers walk-in closets. Split bedroom floor plan, custom paint colors, decorative fixtures, fantastic study, wonderful pool w attached spa, sprinkler system, pergola & more! *Professional pool service included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Belmont Place Circle have any available units?
101 Belmont Place Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southlake, TX.
What amenities does 101 Belmont Place Circle have?
Some of 101 Belmont Place Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Belmont Place Circle currently offering any rent specials?
101 Belmont Place Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Belmont Place Circle pet-friendly?
No, 101 Belmont Place Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southlake.
Does 101 Belmont Place Circle offer parking?
Yes, 101 Belmont Place Circle offers parking.
Does 101 Belmont Place Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Belmont Place Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Belmont Place Circle have a pool?
Yes, 101 Belmont Place Circle has a pool.
Does 101 Belmont Place Circle have accessible units?
No, 101 Belmont Place Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Belmont Place Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Belmont Place Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Belmont Place Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Belmont Place Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

