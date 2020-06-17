Rent Calculator
South Padre Island, TX
106 A Aries Dr.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
106 A Aries Dr.
106 A
·
No Longer Available
South Padre Island
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Furnished Apartments
Location
106 A, South Padre Island, TX 78597
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice townhome, excellent location. It's one block to beach access to Wanna-Wanna Restaurant Bar. Facing property it's the one on the left side.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 A Aries Dr. have any available units?
106 A Aries Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Padre Island, TX
.
Is 106 A Aries Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
106 A Aries Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 A Aries Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 106 A Aries Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Padre Island
.
Does 106 A Aries Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 106 A Aries Dr. does offer parking.
Does 106 A Aries Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 A Aries Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 A Aries Dr. have a pool?
No, 106 A Aries Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 106 A Aries Dr. have accessible units?
No, 106 A Aries Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 106 A Aries Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 A Aries Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 A Aries Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 A Aries Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
