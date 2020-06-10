Rent Calculator
507 Lynn Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:28 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
507 Lynn Street
507 Lynn Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
507 Lynn Street, South Houston, TX 77587
South Houston
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This recently remodeled property is ready for you to call it home with its new flooring, updated kitchen and baths, granite counter-tops, and fresh paint. Room measurements are approximates.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 507 Lynn Street have any available units?
507 Lynn Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
South Houston, TX
.
Is 507 Lynn Street currently offering any rent specials?
507 Lynn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Lynn Street pet-friendly?
No, 507 Lynn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Houston
.
Does 507 Lynn Street offer parking?
No, 507 Lynn Street does not offer parking.
Does 507 Lynn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Lynn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Lynn Street have a pool?
No, 507 Lynn Street does not have a pool.
Does 507 Lynn Street have accessible units?
No, 507 Lynn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Lynn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Lynn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Lynn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Lynn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
