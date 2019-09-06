Rent Calculator
502 Ave F
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:20 AM
502 Ave F
502 Avenue F
·
No Longer Available
Location
502 Avenue F, South Houston, TX 77587
South Houston
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
cats allowed
New Construction. Private parking.limited neighbors.clean and safe. Easy Terms. 832 382 4717. Se hablar Español. Llame ya y reserve. Some Bill paid. Great opp. Won't last.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 502 Ave F have any available units?
502 Ave F doesn't have any available units at this time.
South Houston, TX
.
What amenities does 502 Ave F have?
Some of 502 Ave F's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction.
Amenities section
.
Is 502 Ave F currently offering any rent specials?
502 Ave F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Ave F pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Ave F is pet friendly.
Does 502 Ave F offer parking?
Yes, 502 Ave F offers parking.
Does 502 Ave F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Ave F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Ave F have a pool?
No, 502 Ave F does not have a pool.
Does 502 Ave F have accessible units?
No, 502 Ave F does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Ave F have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Ave F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Ave F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 Ave F has units with air conditioning.
