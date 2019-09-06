All apartments in South Houston
Find more places like 502 Ave F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Houston, TX
/
502 Ave F
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:20 AM

502 Ave F

502 Avenue F · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

502 Avenue F, South Houston, TX 77587
South Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
cats allowed
New Construction. Private parking.limited neighbors.clean and safe. Easy Terms. 832 382 4717. Se hablar Español. Llame ya y reserve. Some Bill paid. Great opp. Won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Ave F have any available units?
502 Ave F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Houston, TX.
What amenities does 502 Ave F have?
Some of 502 Ave F's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Ave F currently offering any rent specials?
502 Ave F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Ave F pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Ave F is pet friendly.
Does 502 Ave F offer parking?
Yes, 502 Ave F offers parking.
Does 502 Ave F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Ave F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Ave F have a pool?
No, 502 Ave F does not have a pool.
Does 502 Ave F have accessible units?
No, 502 Ave F does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Ave F have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Ave F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Ave F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 Ave F has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXLa Porte, TXChannelview, TXManvel, TXNassau Bay, TX
Alvin, TXSeabrook, TXDickinson, TXBellaire, TXCrosby, TXHitchcock, TXDayton, TXMont Belvieu, TXJersey Village, TXRichmond, TXPecan Grove, TXAngleton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine