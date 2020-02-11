All apartments in South Houston
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:02 AM

1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3

1327 Avenue H · No Longer Available
Location

1327 Avenue H, South Houston, TX 77587
South Houston

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy efficiency unit right off of 14th St.
Laundry on property, gas stove, refrigerator included
Tenant pays electric and water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 have any available units?
1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 have?
Some of 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Houston.
Does 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 offer parking?
No, 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 does not offer parking.
Does 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 have a pool?
No, 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 have accessible units?
No, 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 has units with air conditioning.

