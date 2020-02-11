Rent Calculator
South Houston, TX
1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3
1327 Avenue H
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1327 Avenue H, South Houston, TX 77587
South Houston
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy efficiency unit right off of 14th St.
Laundry on property, gas stove, refrigerator included
Tenant pays electric and water
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 have any available units?
1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
South Houston, TX
.
What amenities does 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 have?
Some of 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in South Houston
.
Does 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 offer parking?
No, 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 does not offer parking.
Does 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 have a pool?
No, 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 have accessible units?
No, 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1327 Avenue H - 812 14th St. #3 has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
