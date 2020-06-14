Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Socorro, TX

Finding an apartment in Socorro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
10928 Donna Marie Drive
10928 Donna Marie Drive, Socorro, TX
3 Bedrooms
$987
2476 sqft
One story, single-family home, with evaporative air, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 3 living rooms. This property is located near North Loop, Horizon Ave, Alameda This unit will be rented or sold as is or after some repairs.
Results within 5 miles of Socorro
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Las Flores
27 Units Available
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
338 Emerald Acres Str
338 Emerald Acres Street, El Paso County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,590
1898 sqft
Beautiful Horizon City Home! - Horizon City - East of El Paso a short commute to The Fountains Shopping, Ft Bliss Great use of space, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home includes a utility room close to all the bedrooms for easy access.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Horizon Heights
1 Unit Available
493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR
493 Horizon Heights Circle, Horizon City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2249 sqft
SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This spacious Horizon City home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large office, fitness room, game room, shuttered windows, extended granite kitchen counter, dual vanity, shower, and tub in master bath,

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ranchos del Sol
1 Unit Available
12297 Sitting Bull Drive
12297 Sitting Bull Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,865
2862 sqft
12297 Sitting Bull Drive Available 07/10/20 - This stunning and spacious single-story in the gated Ranchos Del Sol community is an entertainers delight. This 2,862 sq.ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marty Robbins South
1 Unit Available
1566 GENE TORRES
1566 Gene Torres Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1074 sqft
Coming Soon 1556 Gene Torres, 79936 - Available on October 16 2017 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 Apx SqFt: 1,074 Measured: Appraiser CAD Pre-K: Myrtle Cooper (PK-5) Elementary: Myrtle Cooper (PK-5) Middle: Capt. Walter E.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
748 Croxdale
748 Croxdale Street, El Paso County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,465
1500 sqft
748 Croxdale Available 06/24/20 - Gorgeous corner home just built in 2019! 4 bed, 2 bath with refrig ac/c. Beautiful open living areas with vaulted ceilings, tiled flooring and LOTS of natural lighting.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Stone Ridge
1 Unit Available
1465 SIERRA DE ORO Drive
1465 Sierra De Oro Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1116 sqft
Single Story home, features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, double car garage. REFRIGERATED AIR!! Easy access to Pellicano, Loop 375, Shopping, restaurants and schools. Pets not negotiable.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Americas
1 Unit Available
1524 KOLLIKER Drive
1524 Kolliker Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in great location near Americas High School. The home location will give quick access to Loop 375 via both Vista Del Sol or Pellicano. The home has ceramic tile throughout the home.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Rancho Desierto Bello
1 Unit Available
14608 DESIERTO LINDO AVE
14608 Desierto Lindo Avenue, Horizon City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1322 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED HORIZON CITY HOME - This competitively priced and recently renovated Horizon City home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living area, dining area, new laminate flooring, a recently painted interior, dual vanity in

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Valle Grande
1 Unit Available
8235 Carpenter Drive
8235 Carpenter Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
651 sqft
Spacious Apt, BUILT 2015, open floor plan: LIVING/DINING AREA, KITCHEN, 2 bedrooms,1 bath, 2nd story apts have A BALCONY,all appliances and washer/dryer included plus ,all tile floors, very nice grounds and lots of parking.
Results within 10 miles of Socorro
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vista de Oro
19 Units Available
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$652
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
1193 sqft
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk in closets, fireplace, and much more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
Cielo Vista North
14 Units Available
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$465
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY AT TIMBERWOLF. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Ft.Bliss and the airport. Space, location and convenience are all yours. Stretch out in your oversized apartment home, loaded with many extras...
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Stonehaven
6 Units Available
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr., El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Vista de Oro
6 Units Available
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$636
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
796 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms and refurbished cabinets and counters. Community offers residents fitness center and gating.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Vista Hills Park
31 Units Available
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$600
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
$
Los Paseos
31 Units Available
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vista del Sol East
6 Units Available
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1033 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, modern kitchens, and private patios. The sprawling 14-acre community has a spa, a pool, and an on-site laundry, among other amenities. Just 2 minutes from Vista Hills Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Stonehaven
4 Units Available
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wyndchase is located in the Eastwood Neighborhood and offers amenities including hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and has a pool.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
Pico Norte
3 Units Available
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
You will fall in love with our spacious 2 story Town Homes and Spacious Studios. We are minutes away from shopping, major highway, not far from East Fort Bliss. Located off of busy streets, in a residential area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3724 Loma Esteban
3724 Loma Esteban Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1351 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Eastside El Paso!! - Beautiful single level home with three good size bedrooms and two full baths located in a subdivision close to Zaragoza and Montana, very easy access to Fort Bliss, Loop 375, restaurants,

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sandy Creek
1 Unit Available
2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST
2900 Gilberto Avila Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1603 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED EASTSIDE HOME - This two-story recently renovated Eastside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastview
1 Unit Available
12700 TIERRA MINA
12700 Tierra Mina Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2030 sqft
12700 TIERRA MINA Available 07/03/20 12700 TIERRA MINA - Come and view this lovely two story home located in a corner lot. This home features three bedrooms plus loft, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Ridge South
1 Unit Available
2004 Shreya St
2004 Shreya Street, El Paso County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1633 sqft
2004 SHREYA - Beautiful home in desirable East side neighborhood. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Home has a jogging path right in front of house and a work out trail. Close to schools, shopping and 20 minutes from Ft. Bliss.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Socorro, TX

Finding an apartment in Socorro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

