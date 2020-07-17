All apartments in Smith County
Find more places like 3843 Glenda Ave #16.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smith County, TX
/
3843 Glenda Ave #16
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:19 PM

3843 Glenda Ave #16

3843 Glenda Ave · (903) 707-2179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3843 Glenda Ave, Smith County, TX 75704

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$715

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Check out this adorable 1 bed 1 bath loft with an upper deck!
For school zones please contact Tyler ISD or website.

This unit has approximately 600 sq. ft of living space

$715. Monthly Rent
$600. Security Deposit

$350 Pet Fee non refundable plus $25.00 Monthly per pet rent ( Max of 2 pets)

Application fee $65.00 (Non-refundable) per single person over the age of 18 years old or $65 per married couple

UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Hardwood floors, Oven / range, Pet Friendly
TISD: Dixie ES, Stewart MS, John Tyler HS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 Glenda Ave #16 have any available units?
3843 Glenda Ave #16 has a unit available for $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3843 Glenda Ave #16 have?
Some of 3843 Glenda Ave #16's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 Glenda Ave #16 currently offering any rent specials?
3843 Glenda Ave #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 Glenda Ave #16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3843 Glenda Ave #16 is pet friendly.
Does 3843 Glenda Ave #16 offer parking?
Yes, 3843 Glenda Ave #16 offers parking.
Does 3843 Glenda Ave #16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3843 Glenda Ave #16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 Glenda Ave #16 have a pool?
No, 3843 Glenda Ave #16 does not have a pool.
Does 3843 Glenda Ave #16 have accessible units?
No, 3843 Glenda Ave #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 Glenda Ave #16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3843 Glenda Ave #16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3843 Glenda Ave #16 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3843 Glenda Ave #16 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3843 Glenda Ave #16?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd
Tyler, TX 75707
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr
Tyler, TX 75703

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXGreenville, TXAthens, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TX
Henderson, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TXCommerce, TXBullard, TX
Nacogdoches, TXTerrell, TXRoyse City, TXWhitehouse, TXMarshall, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Trinity Valley Community CollegeKilgore College
The University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity