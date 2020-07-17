3843 Glenda Ave #16

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Check out this adorable 1 bed 1 bath loft with an upper deck!

For school zones please contact Tyler ISD or website.



This unit has approximately 600 sq. ft of living space



$715. Monthly Rent

$600. Security Deposit



$350 Pet Fee non refundable plus $25.00 Monthly per pet rent ( Max of 2 pets)



Application fee $65.00 (Non-refundable) per single person over the age of 18 years old or $65 per married couple



UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Hardwood floors, Oven / range, Pet Friendly

TISD: Dixie ES, Stewart MS, John Tyler HS