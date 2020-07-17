Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Smith County
Find more places like 17167 FM 1252.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Smith County, TX
/
17167 FM 1252
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17167 FM 1252
17167 FM 1252
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17167 FM 1252, Smith County, TX 75792
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Home for Rent • 10 +/- acres in Winona • Easy access to Interstate 20 and Hwy 271 • Gated Entrance Triple wide 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2007, Length 68, Width 40 Model Karsten
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17167 FM 1252 have any available units?
17167 FM 1252 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smith County, TX
.
What amenities does 17167 FM 1252 have?
Some of 17167 FM 1252's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17167 FM 1252 currently offering any rent specials?
17167 FM 1252 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17167 FM 1252 pet-friendly?
No, 17167 FM 1252 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Smith County
.
Does 17167 FM 1252 offer parking?
Yes, 17167 FM 1252 offers parking.
Does 17167 FM 1252 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17167 FM 1252 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17167 FM 1252 have a pool?
No, 17167 FM 1252 does not have a pool.
Does 17167 FM 1252 have accessible units?
No, 17167 FM 1252 does not have accessible units.
Does 17167 FM 1252 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17167 FM 1252 has units with dishwashers.
Does 17167 FM 1252 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17167 FM 1252 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr
Tyler, TX 75701
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 75703
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tyler, TX
Longview, TX
Greenville, TX
Athens, TX
Palestine, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Henderson, TX
Kilgore, TX
Canton, TX
Commerce, TX
Bullard, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
Terrell, TX
Royse City, TX
Whitehouse, TX
Marshall, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Trinity Valley Community College
Kilgore College
The University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College