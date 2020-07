Amenities

refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex units in West Tyler for only $1095/mo rent. Newer energy efficient construction with all appliances including refrigerators w/ice. Located in quiet safe area in the country on the edge of town within 8 minutes of Walmart and only 15 minutes from Downtown Tyler. All maintenance included in rent- including lawn service. Why pay more to live elsewhere - text or email to get more information.