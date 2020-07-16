All apartments in Smith County
Find more places like 1114 Nate Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smith County, TX
/
1114 Nate Circle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

1114 Nate Circle

1114 Nate Cir · (903) 571-2508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1114 Nate Cir, Smith County, TX 75757

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1114 Nate Circle · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
1114 Nate Circle - Brand new home, currently under construction in the West Ridge subdivision in Bullard, Texas. New pictures will be added as soon as home is complete. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage, this home has it all. Large living room features a fireplace and the open concept kitchen boasts granite countertops, pantry, and all kitchen appliances. Don't forget the spacious master suite with a raised ceiling, large walk in closet, garden tub, and his/her sink. This home will not stay available for long, call our leasing specialist Josh Tavenner today at 903-571-2508 and schedule a personal tour!

Located in the Bullard Independent School District, the schools include the Early Childhood School for Pre-K Kindergarten, Primary School for grades 1-2, Elementary School for grades 3-4, Intermediate School for grades 5-6, Middle School for grades 7-8, and High School for grades 9-12.

There is approximately 1,600 square feet of heated and cooled living space.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.
*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.

If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.

Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.

As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.

NWP
Where Experience Matters

NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.

(RLNE5755601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Nate Circle have any available units?
1114 Nate Circle has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1114 Nate Circle have?
Some of 1114 Nate Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Nate Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Nate Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Nate Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Nate Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Nate Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Nate Circle offers parking.
Does 1114 Nate Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Nate Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Nate Circle have a pool?
No, 1114 Nate Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Nate Circle have accessible units?
No, 1114 Nate Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Nate Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Nate Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Nate Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Nate Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1114 Nate Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd
Tyler, TX 75762
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 75703

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXGreenville, TXAthens, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TX
Henderson, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TXCommerce, TXBullard, TX
Nacogdoches, TXTerrell, TXRoyse City, TXWhitehouse, TXMarshall, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Trinity Valley Community CollegeKilgore College
The University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity