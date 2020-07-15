All apartments in Sherman
621 South Andrews Avenue

621 South Andrews Avenue · (972) 333-9834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

621 South Andrews Avenue, Sherman, TX 75090

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

*** Available June 1 *** Completely renovated 1-story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and a bonus room off the master that can serve as sitting room, den, media room etc. Kitchen has updated appliances, built in microwave, and tiled back splash. The bathroom has been updated with a new bathtub and all plumbing fixtures. Pets accepted case by case basis. No smoking in the house. The backyard has huge shade tress and boasts a 2 car sized workshop. This one will not last long!

     The restrictions are no smoking allowed in the house, 1 or 2 pets are allowed but over 50 lbs for dogs is on a case by case basis and MUST be approved by the owner. Recent pictures are required. A completed on line application is required for each adult (18 or over) with copy of driver's license and 4 weeks of pay stubs. Income MUST be at least 2.5 times rent (about $36,000 annually). The rent is $1150. The deposit is $1150 and pet deposit is $400. There is also a non-refundable background check fee of up to $55 per adult which must be paid at time of submission. 600 credit score is preferred, but we will consider down to 550 with explanations and 2x deposit. Below 550 will require additional assurances. Foreclosure and bankruptcies considered with explanation and 2x deposit.
Completely renovated 1-story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and a bonus room off the master that can serve as sitting room, den, media room etc. Kitchen has updated appliances, built in microwave, and brand new sink, counter top, and newly tiled back splash. The bathroom has been updated with a new bathtub and all plumbing fixtures. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking. The backyard has huge shade tress and boasts a 2 car sized workshop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 South Andrews Avenue have any available units?
621 South Andrews Avenue has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 South Andrews Avenue have?
Some of 621 South Andrews Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 South Andrews Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
621 South Andrews Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 South Andrews Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 South Andrews Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 621 South Andrews Avenue offer parking?
No, 621 South Andrews Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 621 South Andrews Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 South Andrews Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 South Andrews Avenue have a pool?
No, 621 South Andrews Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 621 South Andrews Avenue have accessible units?
No, 621 South Andrews Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 621 South Andrews Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 South Andrews Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
