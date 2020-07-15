621 South Andrews Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated media room microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

*** Available June 1 *** Completely renovated 1-story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and a bonus room off the master that can serve as sitting room, den, media room etc. Kitchen has updated appliances, built in microwave, and tiled back splash. The bathroom has been updated with a new bathtub and all plumbing fixtures. Pets accepted case by case basis. No smoking in the house. The backyard has huge shade tress and boasts a 2 car sized workshop. This one will not last long!



The restrictions are no smoking allowed in the house, 1 or 2 pets are allowed but over 50 lbs for dogs is on a case by case basis and MUST be approved by the owner. Recent pictures are required. A completed on line application is required for each adult (18 or over) with copy of driver's license and 4 weeks of pay stubs. Income MUST be at least 2.5 times rent (about $36,000 annually). The rent is $1150. The deposit is $1150 and pet deposit is $400. There is also a non-refundable background check fee of up to $55 per adult which must be paid at time of submission. 600 credit score is preferred, but we will consider down to 550 with explanations and 2x deposit. Below 550 will require additional assurances. Foreclosure and bankruptcies considered with explanation and 2x deposit.

Completely renovated 1-story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and a bonus room off the master that can serve as sitting room, den, media room etc. Kitchen has updated appliances, built in microwave, and brand new sink, counter top, and newly tiled back splash. The bathroom has been updated with a new bathtub and all plumbing fixtures. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking. The backyard has huge shade tress and boasts a 2 car sized workshop.