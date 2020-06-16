621 S Andrews Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated media room microwave bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

*** Available June 1 **** Completely renovated 1-story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and a bonus room off the master that can serve as sitting room, den, media room etc. Kitchen has updated appliances, built in microwave, and tiled back splash. The bathroom has been updated with a new bathtub and all plumbing fixtures. Pets accepted case by case basis. No smoking in the house. The backyard has huge shade tress and boasts a 2 car sized workshop. This one will not last long! - A completed on-line application is required for each adult (18 or over) with copy of driver’s license and 4 weeks of pay stubs. Income MUST be at least 2.5 times rent, about 35,000 annually. Deposit is $1195 and pet deposit is $400.