Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Quiet & Gorgeous 2007 built recently renovated one story Sherman home. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths; This beautiful home features new paint, new flooring throughout, new blinds, and a new SS Oven in the kitchen; This Sherman cutie features a fantastic open floor plan - perfect for entertaining. LARGE open kitchen with plenty of storage and counter-top space featuring functional bar stool seating! Chair railing and custom faux wood blinds and decorative lighting dress up the living area! Home sits on a good-sized lot with a large metal workshop building in the back. The spacious 2 story storage building has electric access. Great location and easy access to highway; Pet accepted case by case. No cats.