607 E College Street.

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath. 1,459 sqft Walking Distance to Austin College, Fred Douglas Early Childhood Center, and College Street Diner! Minutes from Highway 75. Built-in microwave, dishwasher, electric range oven stove. 1 car attached garage with an electric garage door, multiple vehicle driveway. Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer Included. Tile downstairs, hardwood upstairs. Beautiful Fenced Backyard.
Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, restrictions apply with additional pet fee. Unit is half a duplex.
Listing agent is owner, landlord, and property manager.