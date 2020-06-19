All apartments in Sherman
607 E College Street.
607 E College Street

607 East College Street · (469) 682-0253
Location

607 East College Street, Sherman, TX 75090

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1459 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath. 1,459 sqft Walking Distance to Austin College, Fred Douglas Early Childhood Center, and College Street Diner! Minutes from Highway 75. Built-in microwave, dishwasher, electric range oven stove. 1 car attached garage with an electric garage door, multiple vehicle driveway. Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer Included. Tile downstairs, hardwood upstairs. Beautiful Fenced Backyard.
Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pet friendly, restrictions apply with additional pet fee. Unit is half a duplex.
Listing agent is owner, landlord, and property manager.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 607 E College Street have any available units?
607 E College Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 E College Street have?
Some of 607 E College Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 E College Street currently offering any rent specials?
607 E College Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 E College Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 E College Street is pet friendly.
Does 607 E College Street offer parking?
Yes, 607 E College Street does offer parking.
Does 607 E College Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 E College Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 E College Street have a pool?
No, 607 E College Street does not have a pool.
Does 607 E College Street have accessible units?
No, 607 E College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 607 E College Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 E College Street has units with dishwashers.

