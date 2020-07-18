429 West Lamberth Road

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

WE OFFER SOCIAL DISTANCING FRIENDLY SHOWINGS. CALL FOR DETAILS. After a few finishing touches this property will be ready for move in. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. 2 car attached garage and additional carport with storage building attached. Beautiful wood look floors flow through the entire house, The kitchen and bathrooms have granite counters and subway tile back splash and tub surrounds. Stainless steel range and dishwasher. Light grey interior paint with white trim. Central heat & air with gas furnace and gas water heater. Huge pantry/laundry room with lots of shelving. Master bedroom has 2 closets and there is a 3rd closet in the master bathroom. 2" blinds on all windows. Recessed lighting through out much of the house. Privacy fenced backyard on a corner lot. Extra insulation in the attic adds efficiency to the house. Pets are allowed with a $250 refundable deposit per pet. Dogs over 50 lbs are not allowed. Credit will be checked, but rental history and income are the most important factors. Full selection criteria can be found online at PecanProperties.com.