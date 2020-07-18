All apartments in Sherman
Find more places like 429 West Lamberth Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sherman, TX
/
429 West Lamberth Road
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

429 West Lamberth Road

429 West Lamberth Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sherman
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

429 West Lamberth Road, Sherman, TX 75092

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WE OFFER SOCIAL DISTANCING FRIENDLY SHOWINGS. CALL FOR DETAILS. After a few finishing touches this property will be ready for move in. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. 2 car attached garage and additional carport with storage building attached. Beautiful wood look floors flow through the entire house, The kitchen and bathrooms have granite counters and subway tile back splash and tub surrounds. Stainless steel range and dishwasher. Light grey interior paint with white trim. Central heat & air with gas furnace and gas water heater. Huge pantry/laundry room with lots of shelving. Master bedroom has 2 closets and there is a 3rd closet in the master bathroom. 2" blinds on all windows. Recessed lighting through out much of the house. Privacy fenced backyard on a corner lot. Extra insulation in the attic adds efficiency to the house. Pets are allowed with a $250 refundable deposit per pet. Dogs over 50 lbs are not allowed. Credit will be checked, but rental history and income are the most important factors. Full selection criteria can be found online at PecanProperties.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 West Lamberth Road have any available units?
429 West Lamberth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherman, TX.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 West Lamberth Road have?
Some of 429 West Lamberth Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 West Lamberth Road currently offering any rent specials?
429 West Lamberth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 West Lamberth Road pet-friendly?
No, 429 West Lamberth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherman.
Does 429 West Lamberth Road offer parking?
Yes, 429 West Lamberth Road offers parking.
Does 429 West Lamberth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 West Lamberth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 West Lamberth Road have a pool?
No, 429 West Lamberth Road does not have a pool.
Does 429 West Lamberth Road have accessible units?
No, 429 West Lamberth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 429 West Lamberth Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 West Lamberth Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417
Sherman, TX 75092
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St
Sherman, TX 75092
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive
Sherman, TX 75090
Parkview Apartment Homes
1200 W Taylor St
Sherman, TX 75092
Country Village
900 S FM-1417
Sherman, TX 75092
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417
Sherman, TX 75092
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417
Sherman, TX 75092

Similar Pages

Sherman 1 BedroomsSherman 2 Bedrooms
Sherman Apartments with ParkingSherman Dog Friendly Apartments
Sherman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXAllen, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXFarmers Branch, TXCoppell, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Corinth, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXArdmore, OKDenison, TXFairview, TXDurant, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District