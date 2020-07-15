1829 Pebblebrook Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Single story house with 4 bedrooms. Great open floor plan. 2 large living areas. Nice kitchen with electric range, dishwasher and breakfast area. Spacious Master bedroom with suite that offers dual vanities, walk in closets, separate shower and garden tub. Large backyard. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]



Visit us, click Rent, click View Details in listing for details, click Request Showing for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.