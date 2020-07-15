All apartments in Sherman
Location

1829 Pebblebrook Lane, Sherman, TX 75092

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Single story house with 4 bedrooms. Great open floor plan. 2 large living areas. Nice kitchen with electric range, dishwasher and breakfast area. Spacious Master bedroom with suite that offers dual vanities, walk in closets, separate shower and garden tub. Large backyard. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

Visit us, click Rent, click View Details in listing for details, click Request Showing for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Pebblebrook Lane have any available units?
1829 Pebblebrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherman, TX.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 Pebblebrook Lane have?
Some of 1829 Pebblebrook Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Pebblebrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Pebblebrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Pebblebrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Pebblebrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherman.
Does 1829 Pebblebrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Pebblebrook Lane offers parking.
Does 1829 Pebblebrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Pebblebrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Pebblebrook Lane have a pool?
No, 1829 Pebblebrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Pebblebrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1829 Pebblebrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Pebblebrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1829 Pebblebrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
