Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1415 Swan Ridge Dr

1415 Swan Ridge · (972) 517-6908 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1415 Swan Ridge, Sherman, TX 75092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1415 Swan Ridge Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1341 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1415 Swan Ridge Dr Available 07/01/20 House for Lease in Sherman - Great open floor plan! Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs and cabinetry with ample storage space! Centralized heating and AC. Dishwasher, Disposal, washer and dryer hook ups. Water line to refrigerator. 2 car garage. 2 inches blinds. Wood fenced yard. Energy efficient.
[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

(REQUEST SHOWING):
Please go to 31realty.net, find this property, click “View Details” for more information, then click “Contact Us” to register as a guest and request showing, do not need to pay anything. Our associate will contact you to make arrangements.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
• Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.
• Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
• Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE2384534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Swan Ridge Dr have any available units?
1415 Swan Ridge Dr has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 Swan Ridge Dr have?
Some of 1415 Swan Ridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Swan Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Swan Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Swan Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Swan Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Swan Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Swan Ridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 1415 Swan Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Swan Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Swan Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1415 Swan Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Swan Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1415 Swan Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Swan Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 Swan Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
