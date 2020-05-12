1479 Torrijos Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage media room

Exceptional mediterranean garden home in a private, gated community in Shenandoah. Open concept kitchen, breakfast and great rooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and island, stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinets, and large center island. Tile floors in the public rooms and carpet in the bedrooms, one bedroom could be used as a study, and large upstairs loft. This home features a study & upstairs media room. Formal dining provides a fantastic view of covered loggia. Island kitchen w/abundant cabinetry, granite, stainless under mount sink.Soaring ceilings compliment homes art niches, 20'' porcelain tile, upgraded carpeting,archways,living room built-ins & crown molding.Front elevations extraordinary tile roof & stone/stucco exterior complete this Mediterranean garden home. Very conveniently located - just north of College Park and 0.6 mile from I-45 N feeder road. Zoned to Woodlands schools.