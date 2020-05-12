All apartments in Shenandoah
Find more places like 1479 Torrijos Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shenandoah, TX
/
1479 Torrijos Court
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:08 PM

1479 Torrijos Court

1479 Torrijos Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1479 Torrijos Court, Shenandoah, TX 77381
Shenandoah

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
media room
Exceptional mediterranean garden home in a private, gated community in Shenandoah. Open concept kitchen, breakfast and great rooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and island, stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinets, and large center island. Tile floors in the public rooms and carpet in the bedrooms, one bedroom could be used as a study, and large upstairs loft. This home features a study & upstairs media room. Formal dining provides a fantastic view of covered loggia. Island kitchen w/abundant cabinetry, granite, stainless under mount sink.Soaring ceilings compliment homes art niches, 20'' porcelain tile, upgraded carpeting,archways,living room built-ins & crown molding.Front elevations extraordinary tile roof & stone/stucco exterior complete this Mediterranean garden home. Very conveniently located - just north of College Park and 0.6 mile from I-45 N feeder road. Zoned to Woodlands schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1479 Torrijos Court have any available units?
1479 Torrijos Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shenandoah, TX.
What amenities does 1479 Torrijos Court have?
Some of 1479 Torrijos Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1479 Torrijos Court currently offering any rent specials?
1479 Torrijos Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1479 Torrijos Court pet-friendly?
No, 1479 Torrijos Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shenandoah.
Does 1479 Torrijos Court offer parking?
Yes, 1479 Torrijos Court offers parking.
Does 1479 Torrijos Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1479 Torrijos Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1479 Torrijos Court have a pool?
No, 1479 Torrijos Court does not have a pool.
Does 1479 Torrijos Court have accessible units?
Yes, 1479 Torrijos Court has accessible units.
Does 1479 Torrijos Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1479 Torrijos Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1479 Torrijos Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1479 Torrijos Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXJersey Village, TXHuntsville, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXBellaire, TXChannelview, TX
Cinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXPecan Grove, TXLa Porte, TXHempstead, TXMont Belvieu, TXRichmond, TXBrookshire, TXFriendswood, TXManvel, TXSeabrook, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine