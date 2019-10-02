All apartments in Shavano Park
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

307 Fawn Dr

307 Fawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

307 Fawn Drive, Shavano Park, TX 78231
Shavano Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Secluded home in exclusive Shavano Park 3-2-2 Gated with lots of Parking. Yard work included with this 1-1/2 acre property! Charming home, neat as a pin. Great North Central Location with access to Loop 1604 and Military Highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Fawn Dr have any available units?
307 Fawn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shavano Park, TX.
Is 307 Fawn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
307 Fawn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Fawn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 307 Fawn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shavano Park.
Does 307 Fawn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 307 Fawn Dr offers parking.
Does 307 Fawn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Fawn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Fawn Dr have a pool?
No, 307 Fawn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 307 Fawn Dr have accessible units?
No, 307 Fawn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Fawn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Fawn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Fawn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Fawn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
