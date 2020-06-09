107 Binham Hts

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

*Gorgeous one-story home in Bentley Manor* Gourmet island kitchen with granite countertops, built-in refrigerator, double ovens* Entertain in this home with an open floorplan* Tile flooring throughout living & dining areas, kitchen, and carpet in the bedrooms* Luxurious master suite* 3 bedrooms (3rd BR makes a great study) & 3 full baths* Covered patio & pristine landscaping* Controlled access community in Shavano Park* Great location convenient to Loop 1604, USAA, Medical Center, I-10, The Rim, La Cantera*No pets are allowed*