Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

107 Binham Hts

107 Binham Heights · No Longer Available
Location

107 Binham Heights, Shavano Park, TX 78249
Woods of Shavano

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
*Gorgeous one-story home in Bentley Manor* Gourmet island kitchen with granite countertops, built-in refrigerator, double ovens* Entertain in this home with an open floorplan* Tile flooring throughout living & dining areas, kitchen, and carpet in the bedrooms* Luxurious master suite* 3 bedrooms (3rd BR makes a great study) & 3 full baths* Covered patio & pristine landscaping* Controlled access community in Shavano Park* Great location convenient to Loop 1604, USAA, Medical Center, I-10, The Rim, La Cantera*No pets are allowed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Binham Hts have any available units?
107 Binham Hts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shavano Park, TX.
What amenities does 107 Binham Hts have?
Some of 107 Binham Hts's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Binham Hts currently offering any rent specials?
107 Binham Hts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Binham Hts pet-friendly?
No, 107 Binham Hts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shavano Park.
Does 107 Binham Hts offer parking?
Yes, 107 Binham Hts offers parking.
Does 107 Binham Hts have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Binham Hts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Binham Hts have a pool?
No, 107 Binham Hts does not have a pool.
Does 107 Binham Hts have accessible units?
No, 107 Binham Hts does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Binham Hts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Binham Hts has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Binham Hts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 Binham Hts has units with air conditioning.

