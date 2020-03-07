All apartments in Shady Shores
812 Driftwood Drive

812 Driftwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

812 Driftwood Dr, Shady Shores, TX 76208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Country living with lake view and walking distance to water. Downstairs unit --2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living and dining area, kitchen, covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Driftwood Drive have any available units?
812 Driftwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shady Shores, TX.
What amenities does 812 Driftwood Drive have?
Some of 812 Driftwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Driftwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
812 Driftwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Driftwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 812 Driftwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shady Shores.
Does 812 Driftwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 812 Driftwood Drive offers parking.
Does 812 Driftwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 Driftwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Driftwood Drive have a pool?
No, 812 Driftwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 812 Driftwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 812 Driftwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Driftwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Driftwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Driftwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Driftwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

