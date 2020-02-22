Rent Calculator
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM
218 Harrison Court
218 Harrison Court
No Longer Available
Location
218 Harrison Court, Shady Shores, TX 76208
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 month lease fenced back yard. One mile from boat dock on Lewisville lake. Quite subdivision
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 218 Harrison Court have any available units?
218 Harrison Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Shady Shores, TX
.
What amenities does 218 Harrison Court have?
Some of 218 Harrison Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 218 Harrison Court currently offering any rent specials?
218 Harrison Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Harrison Court pet-friendly?
No, 218 Harrison Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Shady Shores
.
Does 218 Harrison Court offer parking?
Yes, 218 Harrison Court offers parking.
Does 218 Harrison Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Harrison Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Harrison Court have a pool?
No, 218 Harrison Court does not have a pool.
Does 218 Harrison Court have accessible units?
No, 218 Harrison Court does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Harrison Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Harrison Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Harrison Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Harrison Court does not have units with air conditioning.
