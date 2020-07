Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill smoke-free community

The Dunes Apartments is a 60 unit community located in the West Texas City of Seminole. The apartment homes feature community clubhouse, fitness center and playground with a tot lot. The apartments participate in a program designed to maintain affordable housing for residents. Please call to see your new apartment home today. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE872967)