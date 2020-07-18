Rent Calculator
Home
/
Seminole, TX
/
509 Southwest 8th Street
Last updated July 19 2020 at 7:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
509 Southwest 8th Street
509 SW 8th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
509 SW 8th St, Seminole, TX 79360
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom house in seminole tx. $850.00/mo, $850.00 security deposit. Call Abe at 806-241-3051. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 509 Southwest 8th Street have any available units?
509 Southwest 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seminole, TX
.
Is 509 Southwest 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 Southwest 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Southwest 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 509 Southwest 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seminole
.
Does 509 Southwest 8th Street offer parking?
No, 509 Southwest 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 509 Southwest 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Southwest 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Southwest 8th Street have a pool?
No, 509 Southwest 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 509 Southwest 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 509 Southwest 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Southwest 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Southwest 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Southwest 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 509 Southwest 8th Street has units with air conditioning.
