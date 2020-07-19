Rent Calculator
Home
/
Selma, TX
/
9807 Chelsea Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9807 Chelsea Circle
9807 Chelsea Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Selma
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
9807 Chelsea Circle, Selma, TX 78154
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home Minuites From New Braunfels, Randolph Afb And The Forum. Open Floor Plan, Big Covered Porch In The Back Yard, Lots Of Upgrades, Clean And Bright Water - City of Selma 210.651.6661
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9807 Chelsea Circle have any available units?
9807 Chelsea Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Selma, TX
.
Is 9807 Chelsea Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9807 Chelsea Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9807 Chelsea Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9807 Chelsea Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Selma
.
Does 9807 Chelsea Circle offer parking?
No, 9807 Chelsea Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9807 Chelsea Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9807 Chelsea Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9807 Chelsea Circle have a pool?
No, 9807 Chelsea Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9807 Chelsea Circle have accessible units?
No, 9807 Chelsea Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9807 Chelsea Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9807 Chelsea Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9807 Chelsea Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9807 Chelsea Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
