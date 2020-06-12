Spacious in Schertz! Close to Randolph AFB, recent updates and ready for move-in! All bedrooms upstairs leaving plenty of room for entertaining downstairs with a separate dining room and open-concept living and kitchen area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9120 Hampton Hills have any available units?
9120 Hampton Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
Is 9120 Hampton Hills currently offering any rent specials?
9120 Hampton Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.