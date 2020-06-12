All apartments in Selma
8014 RUIDOSO CHASE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8014 RUIDOSO CHASE

8014 Ruidoso Chase · No Longer Available
Location

8014 Ruidoso Chase, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48448530f6 ----
Move in 02/08/2019*Security Deposit $1795, Cleaning Deposit $300*Open floor plan w/ 3 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths*Granite countertops in Kitchen w/ Coffee-Wine Bar area*Upstairs Game Room, Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Sitting Room*Master Bath has Dual Sinks & Shower/Tub Separate*Large walk-in closet area in Master*Spacious backyard with built in firepit*Easy Commute to Randolph AFB, I-35/1604 areas*Nearby Shopping at The Form & soon IKEA!!*

Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees

Min/Max Months: 12/24

Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Living/Dining Room Combo
Stove
Utility Room
Vinyl
Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE have any available units?
8014 RUIDOSO CHASE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE have?
Some of 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE currently offering any rent specials?
8014 RUIDOSO CHASE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE pet-friendly?
No, 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE offer parking?
No, 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE does not offer parking.
Does 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE have a pool?
No, 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE does not have a pool.
Does 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE have accessible units?
No, 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE does not have accessible units.
Does 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8014 RUIDOSO CHASE has units with air conditioning.
