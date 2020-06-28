All apartments in Selma
460 Auburn Park
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

460 Auburn Park

460 Auburn Park · No Longer Available
Location

460 Auburn Park, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
460 Auburn Park Available 09/19/19 Immaculate home now available in coveted Kensington Ranch (Selma, TX)! - Immaculate home now available in coveted Kensington Ranch. This open floor plan property has many upgrades to include granite counter-tops in the kitchen along with 42-inch cabinets, built-in stainless steel flat top stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Downstairs bedroom w/full bathroom perfect for mother-in-law suite. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms with an additional living room/game room and office nook. Large backyard that includes a covered patio. Automatic sprinkler system in front and backyard for easy maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Auburn Park have any available units?
460 Auburn Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 460 Auburn Park have?
Some of 460 Auburn Park's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Auburn Park currently offering any rent specials?
460 Auburn Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Auburn Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 Auburn Park is pet friendly.
Does 460 Auburn Park offer parking?
No, 460 Auburn Park does not offer parking.
Does 460 Auburn Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Auburn Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Auburn Park have a pool?
No, 460 Auburn Park does not have a pool.
Does 460 Auburn Park have accessible units?
No, 460 Auburn Park does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Auburn Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 Auburn Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Auburn Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Auburn Park does not have units with air conditioning.
