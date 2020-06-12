Rent Calculator
Home
/
Selma, TX
/
3621 ROYCE RANCH RD
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM
1 of 10
3621 ROYCE RANCH RD
3621 Royce Ranch Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
3621 Royce Ranch Road, Selma, TX 78154
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
YARD MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED. NEW CARPET... NEW PAINT... VERY CLEAN... HUGE WALK IN MASTER CLOSET...SPRINKLER SYSTEM & COVERED PATIO...MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD have any available units?
3621 ROYCE RANCH RD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Selma, TX
.
Is 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD currently offering any rent specials?
3621 ROYCE RANCH RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD pet-friendly?
No, 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Selma
.
Does 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD offer parking?
Yes, 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD offers parking.
Does 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD have a pool?
No, 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD does not have a pool.
Does 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD have accessible units?
No, 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD does not have units with air conditioning.
