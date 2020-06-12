All apartments in Selma
Find more places like 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Selma, TX
/
3621 ROYCE RANCH RD
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

3621 ROYCE RANCH RD

3621 Royce Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Selma
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3621 Royce Ranch Road, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
YARD MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED. NEW CARPET... NEW PAINT... VERY CLEAN... HUGE WALK IN MASTER CLOSET...SPRINKLER SYSTEM & COVERED PATIO...MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD have any available units?
3621 ROYCE RANCH RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
Is 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD currently offering any rent specials?
3621 ROYCE RANCH RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD pet-friendly?
No, 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD offer parking?
Yes, 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD offers parking.
Does 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD have a pool?
No, 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD does not have a pool.
Does 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD have accessible units?
No, 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3621 ROYCE RANCH RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl
Selma, TX 78154
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road
Selma, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Selma 1 BedroomsSelma 2 Bedrooms
Selma Apartments with BalconySelma Apartments with Gym
Selma Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas