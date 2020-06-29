3516 DESTINY ACRES

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath single story home with tile and wood vinyl throughout. Faux wood blinds and stainless appliances. Enjoy the outdoors on the huge deck outback to relax in the hot tub. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
