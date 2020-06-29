All apartments in Selma
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:36 AM

3516 DESTINY ACRES

3516 Destiny Acres · No Longer Available
Location

3516 Destiny Acres, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath single story home with tile and wood vinyl throughout. Faux wood blinds and stainless appliances. Enjoy the outdoors on the huge deck outback to relax in the hot tub. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 DESTINY ACRES have any available units?
3516 DESTINY ACRES doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 3516 DESTINY ACRES have?
Some of 3516 DESTINY ACRES's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 DESTINY ACRES currently offering any rent specials?
3516 DESTINY ACRES is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 DESTINY ACRES pet-friendly?
No, 3516 DESTINY ACRES is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 3516 DESTINY ACRES offer parking?
Yes, 3516 DESTINY ACRES offers parking.
Does 3516 DESTINY ACRES have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 DESTINY ACRES does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 DESTINY ACRES have a pool?
No, 3516 DESTINY ACRES does not have a pool.
Does 3516 DESTINY ACRES have accessible units?
No, 3516 DESTINY ACRES does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 DESTINY ACRES have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 DESTINY ACRES does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 DESTINY ACRES have units with air conditioning?
No, 3516 DESTINY ACRES does not have units with air conditioning.
