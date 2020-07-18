All apartments in Selma
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:15 AM

16845 Showdown Path Unit 1

16845 Showdown Path · (210) 219-0509
Location

16845 Showdown Path, Selma, TX 78154

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1273 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move in ready on August 7, 2020* 2 story - 3 bedroom - 2.5 bath 1 Car Garage Townhome! Open Floor Plan w/ 1219 s/f Main Level Area Features Model Stained Concrete Floors, Carpet in Bedrooms & Tile in Bathrooms. Open Kitchen w/black appliances stove/range - Refrigerator - microwave, Granite Countertops,Breakfast Bar, Pop Up Ceiling w/Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans, Washer & Dryer Hookups. Wood Privacy Fence, Small Low Maintenance Back Yard. Close to Loops 1604 & 410 and IH35, Randolph AFB, shopping and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 have any available units?
16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 have?
Some of 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16845 Showdown Path Unit 1 has units with air conditioning.
