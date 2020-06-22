16845 SHOWDOWN PATH

Amenities
Move In Ready by July 5, 2020 - 2 story - 3 bedroom - 2.5 bath 1 Car Garage Townhome! Open Floor Plan w/ 1219 s/f Main Level Area Features Model Stained Concrete Floors, Carpet in Bedrooms & Tile in Bathrooms. Open Kitchen w/black appliances stove/range - Refrigerator - microwave, Granite Countertops,Breakfast Bar, Pop Up Ceiling w/Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans, Washer & Dryer Hookups. Wood Privacy Fence, Small Low Maintenance Back Yard. Close to Loops 1604 & 410 and IH35, Randolph AFB, shopping and dining!