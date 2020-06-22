All apartments in Selma
Find more places like 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Selma, TX
/
16845 SHOWDOWN PATH
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:15 AM

16845 SHOWDOWN PATH

16845 Showdown Path · (210) 219-0509
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Selma
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16845 Showdown Path, Selma, TX 78154

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 4668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move In Ready by July 5, 2020 - 2 story - 3 bedroom - 2.5 bath 1 Car Garage Townhome! Open Floor Plan w/ 1219 s/f Main Level Area Features Model Stained Concrete Floors, Carpet in Bedrooms & Tile in Bathrooms. Open Kitchen w/black appliances stove/range - Refrigerator - microwave, Granite Countertops,Breakfast Bar, Pop Up Ceiling w/Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans, Washer & Dryer Hookups. Wood Privacy Fence, Small Low Maintenance Back Yard. Close to Loops 1604 & 410 and IH35, Randolph AFB, shopping and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH have any available units?
16845 SHOWDOWN PATH has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH have?
Some of 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH currently offering any rent specials?
16845 SHOWDOWN PATH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH pet-friendly?
No, 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH offer parking?
Yes, 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH does offer parking.
Does 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH have a pool?
No, 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH does not have a pool.
Does 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH have accessible units?
No, 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH have units with dishwashers?
No, 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH have units with air conditioning?
No, 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16845 SHOWDOWN PATH?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road
Selma, TX 78154
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl
Selma, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Selma 1 BedroomsSelma 2 Bedrooms
Selma Apartments with BalconySelma Apartments with Gym
Selma Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity