All apartments in Selma
Find more places like 16822 Showdown Path #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Selma, TX
/
16822 Showdown Path #1
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

16822 Showdown Path #1

16822 Showdown Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Selma
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16822 Showdown Path, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! - Freshly constructed townhouses in the safe community of Retama Park in the Selma/Schertz area. Nestled in a community of professionals, you will have comfortable private living with your own backyard and garage. All features are brand new including: Granite Counter Tops, Appliances, Carpet, Crown Molding, Tray Ceilings, Wood Fencing, Ceiling Fans, and Stained Concrete Floors. Easy access to IH-35, loop 1604, restaurants, shopping, grocery, Randolph AFB and Fort Sam. You have to see this one!!

(RLNE2465336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16822 Showdown Path #1 have any available units?
16822 Showdown Path #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 16822 Showdown Path #1 have?
Some of 16822 Showdown Path #1's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16822 Showdown Path #1 currently offering any rent specials?
16822 Showdown Path #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16822 Showdown Path #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16822 Showdown Path #1 is pet friendly.
Does 16822 Showdown Path #1 offer parking?
Yes, 16822 Showdown Path #1 offers parking.
Does 16822 Showdown Path #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16822 Showdown Path #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16822 Showdown Path #1 have a pool?
No, 16822 Showdown Path #1 does not have a pool.
Does 16822 Showdown Path #1 have accessible units?
No, 16822 Showdown Path #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16822 Showdown Path #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16822 Showdown Path #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16822 Showdown Path #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16822 Showdown Path #1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road
Selma, TX 78154
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl
Selma, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Selma 1 BedroomsSelma 2 Bedrooms
Selma Apartments with BalconySelma Apartments with Gym
Selma Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas