16822 Showdown Path #1

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! - Freshly constructed townhouses in the safe community of Retama Park in the Selma/Schertz area. Nestled in a community of professionals, you will have comfortable private living with your own backyard and garage. All features are brand new including: Granite Counter Tops, Appliances, Carpet, Crown Molding, Tray Ceilings, Wood Fencing, Ceiling Fans, and Stained Concrete Floors. Easy access to IH-35, loop 1604, restaurants, shopping, grocery, Randolph AFB and Fort Sam. You have to see this one!!



(RLNE2465336)