Home
/
Selma, TX
/
16419 Turf Club
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16419 Turf Club
16419 Turf Club
No Longer Available
Location
16419 Turf Club, Selma, TX 78154
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bed 2 bath home with customized paint throughout, huge yard great for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16419 Turf Club have any available units?
16419 Turf Club doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Selma, TX
.
Is 16419 Turf Club currently offering any rent specials?
16419 Turf Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16419 Turf Club pet-friendly?
No, 16419 Turf Club is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Selma
.
Does 16419 Turf Club offer parking?
Yes, 16419 Turf Club offers parking.
Does 16419 Turf Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16419 Turf Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16419 Turf Club have a pool?
No, 16419 Turf Club does not have a pool.
Does 16419 Turf Club have accessible units?
No, 16419 Turf Club does not have accessible units.
Does 16419 Turf Club have units with dishwashers?
No, 16419 Turf Club does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16419 Turf Club have units with air conditioning?
No, 16419 Turf Club does not have units with air conditioning.
