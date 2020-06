Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Are you looking for quiet country living? Don't miss out on this one! Recently remodeled one bed, one bath that includes stove, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Fenced yard, laundry room, and shed in the back yard. Minutes from Max Starcke Park with a golf course, as well as free river access and a Disc Golf Course. Ready for move in! Semi furnished $900 a month/$900 Deposit available. Every person over 18 needs a separate application.