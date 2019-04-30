All apartments in Seagoville
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:36 AM

904 Howard St

904 Howard Street · No Longer Available
Location

904 Howard Street, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba home in Seagoville has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Howard St have any available units?
904 Howard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
What amenities does 904 Howard St have?
Some of 904 Howard St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Howard St currently offering any rent specials?
904 Howard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Howard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Howard St is pet friendly.
Does 904 Howard St offer parking?
No, 904 Howard St does not offer parking.
Does 904 Howard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Howard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Howard St have a pool?
No, 904 Howard St does not have a pool.
Does 904 Howard St have accessible units?
No, 904 Howard St does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Howard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Howard St has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Howard St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 904 Howard St has units with air conditioning.

