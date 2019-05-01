Home features ceramic tile and wood floors throughout. Galley styled kitchen with lots of countertop space. Spacious bedrooms. Nice sized front and back yard. Breed restrictions for pets do apply. Non refundable pet fee is $250 per pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 815 Thedford Road have any available units?
815 Thedford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
What amenities does 815 Thedford Road have?
Some of 815 Thedford Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Thedford Road currently offering any rent specials?
815 Thedford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Thedford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Thedford Road is pet friendly.
Does 815 Thedford Road offer parking?
Yes, 815 Thedford Road offers parking.
Does 815 Thedford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Thedford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Thedford Road have a pool?
No, 815 Thedford Road does not have a pool.
Does 815 Thedford Road have accessible units?
No, 815 Thedford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Thedford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Thedford Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Thedford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Thedford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)