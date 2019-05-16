Rent Calculator
733 Judy Lane
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:15 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
733 Judy Lane
733 Judy Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
733 Judy Lane, Seagoville, TX 75159
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful Ranch style home is ready to move-in
3 Bedroom 2 Bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 733 Judy Lane have any available units?
733 Judy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seagoville, TX
.
What amenities does 733 Judy Lane have?
Some of 733 Judy Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 733 Judy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
733 Judy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Judy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 733 Judy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seagoville
.
Does 733 Judy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 733 Judy Lane offers parking.
Does 733 Judy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Judy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Judy Lane have a pool?
No, 733 Judy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 733 Judy Lane have accessible units?
No, 733 Judy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Judy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 Judy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 733 Judy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 Judy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
