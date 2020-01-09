All apartments in Seagoville
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

724 Thedford Road

724 Thedford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

724 Thedford Road, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FRESHLY PAINTED 3 BED 1 BATH HOUSE WITH WOOD FLOORS.
VERY CLEAN AND NICE WITH FENCED YARD. ONE YEAR LEASE. $800 SECURITY DEPOSIT.
$40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. PETS OK ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Thedford Road have any available units?
724 Thedford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
What amenities does 724 Thedford Road have?
Some of 724 Thedford Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Thedford Road currently offering any rent specials?
724 Thedford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Thedford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 Thedford Road is pet friendly.
Does 724 Thedford Road offer parking?
Yes, 724 Thedford Road offers parking.
Does 724 Thedford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Thedford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Thedford Road have a pool?
No, 724 Thedford Road does not have a pool.
Does 724 Thedford Road have accessible units?
No, 724 Thedford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Thedford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Thedford Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 724 Thedford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 724 Thedford Road does not have units with air conditioning.

