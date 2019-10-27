Rent Calculator
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
723 Hall Road
Last updated October 27 2019 at 2:55 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
723 Hall Road
723 Hall Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
723 Hall Road, Seagoville, TX 75159
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Comfortable, older brick home on large lot with trees just off Hwy 175 in Seagoville. Owner is looking for a 600 credit score to rent. Thirty five dollar app fee per adult. Pets are a case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 723 Hall Road have any available units?
723 Hall Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seagoville, TX
.
What amenities does 723 Hall Road have?
Some of 723 Hall Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 723 Hall Road currently offering any rent specials?
723 Hall Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Hall Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Hall Road is pet friendly.
Does 723 Hall Road offer parking?
No, 723 Hall Road does not offer parking.
Does 723 Hall Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Hall Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Hall Road have a pool?
No, 723 Hall Road does not have a pool.
Does 723 Hall Road have accessible units?
No, 723 Hall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Hall Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Hall Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Hall Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Hall Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
