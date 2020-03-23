Rent Calculator
All apartments in Seagoville
Find more places like 722 Stacie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
722 Stacie Lane
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:01 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
722 Stacie Lane
722 Stacie Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
722 Stacie Lane, Seagoville, TX 75159
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 722 Stacie Lane have any available units?
722 Stacie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Seagoville, TX
.
What amenities does 722 Stacie Lane have?
Some of 722 Stacie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 722 Stacie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
722 Stacie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Stacie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 722 Stacie Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Seagoville
.
Does 722 Stacie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 722 Stacie Lane offers parking.
Does 722 Stacie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Stacie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Stacie Lane have a pool?
No, 722 Stacie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 722 Stacie Lane have accessible units?
No, 722 Stacie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Stacie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Stacie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 722 Stacie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 Stacie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
