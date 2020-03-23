All apartments in Seagoville
722 Stacie Lane

722 Stacie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

722 Stacie Lane, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Stacie Lane have any available units?
722 Stacie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
What amenities does 722 Stacie Lane have?
Some of 722 Stacie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Stacie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
722 Stacie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Stacie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 722 Stacie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seagoville.
Does 722 Stacie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 722 Stacie Lane offers parking.
Does 722 Stacie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Stacie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Stacie Lane have a pool?
No, 722 Stacie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 722 Stacie Lane have accessible units?
No, 722 Stacie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Stacie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Stacie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 722 Stacie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 722 Stacie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

