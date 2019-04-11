All apartments in Seagoville
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:01 PM

715 Fairview Avenue

715 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

715 Fairview Avenue, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Affordable rent ready for immediate movein. This is a MUST SEE for the money with deluxe master bath, split bedrooms, fenced backyard, cozy fireplace, two car garage and patio area--bright pleasant open floor plan 13 SEER heat and AC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

