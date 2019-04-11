715 Fairview Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Affordable rent ready for immediate movein. This is a MUST SEE for the money with deluxe master bath, split bedrooms, fenced backyard, cozy fireplace, two car garage and patio area--bright pleasant open floor plan 13 SEER heat and AC