Affordable rent ready for immediate movein. This is a MUST SEE for the money with deluxe master bath, split bedrooms, fenced backyard, cozy fireplace, two car garage and patio area--bright pleasant open floor plan 13 SEER heat and AC
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 715 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
715 Fairview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
What amenities does 715 Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 715 Fairview Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
715 Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.