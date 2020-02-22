Rent Calculator
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
709 Shadybrook Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
709 Shadybrook Lane
Location
709 Shadybrook Lane, Seagoville, TX 75159
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Great family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths and fenced backyard includes an automated gate to allow security for parked cars. Nice back yard. Just updated with new appliances, paint, carpet, lights,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 Shadybrook Lane have any available units?
709 Shadybrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seagoville, TX
.
What amenities does 709 Shadybrook Lane have?
Some of 709 Shadybrook Lane's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 709 Shadybrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
709 Shadybrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Shadybrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 709 Shadybrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seagoville
.
Does 709 Shadybrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 709 Shadybrook Lane offers parking.
Does 709 Shadybrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Shadybrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Shadybrook Lane have a pool?
No, 709 Shadybrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 709 Shadybrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 709 Shadybrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Shadybrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Shadybrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Shadybrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Shadybrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
