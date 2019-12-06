All apartments in Seagoville
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:40 PM

704 Grandview Avenue

704 Grandview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

704 Grandview Avenue, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Country Living Near Dallas
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,560 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applican

(RLNE5384194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Grandview Avenue have any available units?
704 Grandview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
What amenities does 704 Grandview Avenue have?
Some of 704 Grandview Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Grandview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
704 Grandview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Grandview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 704 Grandview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seagoville.
Does 704 Grandview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 704 Grandview Avenue offers parking.
Does 704 Grandview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Grandview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Grandview Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 704 Grandview Avenue has a pool.
Does 704 Grandview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 704 Grandview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Grandview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Grandview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Grandview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 704 Grandview Avenue has units with air conditioning.

