Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:49 AM

614 Netherland Drive

614 Netherland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

614 Netherland Drive, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome 2 bedroom and 1 Bathroom home. Only 20 miles away from Dallas downtown. New roof installed. Upgraded bathroom. Kitchen included Fridge and electric range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

