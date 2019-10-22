Rent Calculator
Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:49 AM
Location
614 Netherland Drive, Seagoville, TX 75159
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome 2 bedroom and 1 Bathroom home. Only 20 miles away from Dallas downtown. New roof installed. Upgraded bathroom. Kitchen included Fridge and electric range.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 614 Netherland Drive have any available units?
614 Netherland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seagoville, TX
.
What amenities does 614 Netherland Drive have?
Some of 614 Netherland Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 614 Netherland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
614 Netherland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Netherland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 614 Netherland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seagoville
.
Does 614 Netherland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 614 Netherland Drive offers parking.
Does 614 Netherland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Netherland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Netherland Drive have a pool?
No, 614 Netherland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 614 Netherland Drive have accessible units?
No, 614 Netherland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Netherland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Netherland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Netherland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Netherland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
