All apartments in Seagoville
Find more places like 611 Judy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
611 Judy Lane
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:49 AM

611 Judy Lane

611 Judy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

611 Judy Lane, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to enjoy this 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home that comes with 1472 SqFt of living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Judy Lane have any available units?
611 Judy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
Is 611 Judy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
611 Judy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Judy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 611 Judy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seagoville.
Does 611 Judy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 611 Judy Lane offers parking.
Does 611 Judy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Judy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Judy Lane have a pool?
No, 611 Judy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 611 Judy Lane have accessible units?
No, 611 Judy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Judy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Judy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Judy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Judy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXForney, TXTerrell, TXRockwall, TXWaxahachie, TXEnnis, TX
Rowlett, TXDeSoto, TXFate, TXSachse, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXFarmers Branch, TXMidlothian, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District