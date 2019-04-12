Rent Calculator
Home
/
Seagoville, TX
/
611 Judy Lane
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:49 AM
Location
611 Judy Lane, Seagoville, TX 75159
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to enjoy this 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home that comes with 1472 SqFt of living space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 611 Judy Lane have any available units?
611 Judy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seagoville, TX
.
Is 611 Judy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
611 Judy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Judy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 611 Judy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seagoville
.
Does 611 Judy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 611 Judy Lane offers parking.
Does 611 Judy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Judy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Judy Lane have a pool?
No, 611 Judy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 611 Judy Lane have accessible units?
No, 611 Judy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Judy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Judy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Judy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Judy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
