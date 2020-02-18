All apartments in Seagoville
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:24 PM

500 Jean Dr

500 Jean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 Jean Drive, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable home in Seagoville! - Cute home in a very nice neighborhood! This home sets on a large yard and got new fence and carpet in 2014. Call to view today!

(RLNE5153131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Jean Dr have any available units?
500 Jean Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
Is 500 Jean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
500 Jean Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Jean Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Jean Dr is pet friendly.
Does 500 Jean Dr offer parking?
No, 500 Jean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 500 Jean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Jean Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Jean Dr have a pool?
No, 500 Jean Dr does not have a pool.
Does 500 Jean Dr have accessible units?
No, 500 Jean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Jean Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Jean Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Jean Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Jean Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

