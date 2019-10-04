All apartments in Seagoville
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:54 AM

320 Oakhurst Dr

320 Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 Oakhurst Drive, Seagoville, TX 75159

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
320 Oakhurst Dr Available 11/08/19 Great 4 bedroom home in Seagoville! - Great 4-2-2 home on a large cul-de-sac lot. Nice split bedroom floor plan. 4th bedroom could be an office. Spacious kitchen with island. A must see!

(RLNE5188127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Oakhurst Dr have any available units?
320 Oakhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seagoville, TX.
Is 320 Oakhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
320 Oakhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Oakhurst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Oakhurst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 320 Oakhurst Dr offer parking?
No, 320 Oakhurst Dr does not offer parking.
Does 320 Oakhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Oakhurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Oakhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 320 Oakhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 320 Oakhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 320 Oakhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Oakhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Oakhurst Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Oakhurst Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Oakhurst Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

